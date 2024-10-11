Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a growth of 614.9% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $145.90. 3,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,179. The company has a market capitalization of $812.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $109.96 and a 12 month high of $154.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.23.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

