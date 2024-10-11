Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 1,443,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,724. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.