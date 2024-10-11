Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $207.25 and last traded at $207.19, with a volume of 16630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.46.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

