Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,311,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 613,932 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 1,891,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,206,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the period. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,750,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.43. 796,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

