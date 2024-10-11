Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First County Bank CT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 993,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 216,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,917. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

