Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 402,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.85. 101,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,330. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.