Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is LVW Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9,535.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 993,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,873,000 after acquiring an additional 60,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 287,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.