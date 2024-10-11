Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Holdings Boosted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $31,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Williams Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $95,804,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,038,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,153,000 after acquiring an additional 770,007 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,526,000 after acquiring an additional 713,168 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,193,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,239,000 after purchasing an additional 592,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.79.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.