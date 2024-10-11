Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.2% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $130.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.41.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.