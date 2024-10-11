Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,200 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the September 15th total of 135,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $317,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,500 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 66,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,533. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

