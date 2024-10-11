Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

