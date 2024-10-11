Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 691,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,844,000 after buying an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 104,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

