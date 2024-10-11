Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.67 and last traded at $111.67, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.76.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,729,000 after buying an additional 1,125,795 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

