Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $183.72 and last traded at $183.60, with a volume of 47972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.44.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 62,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,044,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.