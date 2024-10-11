Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.15 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $199.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.81.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

