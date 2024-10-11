VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Cut by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,758,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 571,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,542,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after buying an additional 588,300 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after buying an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after buying an additional 53,561 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.