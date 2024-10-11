UXLINK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $87.06 Million (UXLINK)

UXLINK (UXLINK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. UXLINK has a total market capitalization of $87.06 million and $70.25 million worth of UXLINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UXLINK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, UXLINK has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.69 or 0.00257009 BTC.

UXLINK Token Profile

UXLINK’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,000,000 tokens. UXLINK’s official Twitter account is @uxlinkofficial. The official website for UXLINK is www.uxlink.io.

UXLINK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UXLINK (UXLINK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. UXLINK has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 170,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of UXLINK is 0.5336692 USD and is down -3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $79,449,237.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uxlink.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UXLINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UXLINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UXLINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

