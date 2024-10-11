Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in September

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 816,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 787.8 days.

Shares of UHOIF opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Ushio has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

