USA Financial Formulas Sells 164 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

USA Financial Formulas cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $113.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $116.05.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,184.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

