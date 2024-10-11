USA Financial Formulas Reduces Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

USA Financial Formulas lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

CSL opened at $459.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.68. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $471.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

