USA Financial Formulas Reduces Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

USA Financial Formulas cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in AECOM were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AECOM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $104.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.31. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,157.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

