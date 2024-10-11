USA Financial Formulas Raises Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Hawkins were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Hawkins by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $128.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average is $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $132.65.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $255.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

