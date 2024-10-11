USA Financial Formulas Purchases Shares of 2,749 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Post by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,035,000 after purchasing an additional 332,811 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,873,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth $5,861,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 67.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.63. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $118.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.