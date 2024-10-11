USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $233.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $243.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.89.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

