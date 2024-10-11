USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $32.47 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Qifu Technology

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

