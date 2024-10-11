USA Financial Formulas Buys New Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $159,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 666,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,201,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 264,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,740,000 after purchasing an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 229,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,275 shares of company stock worth $2,598,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of LMAT opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

