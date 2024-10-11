USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 196.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.9%.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 116,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,692. USA Compression Partners has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,003,263.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $40,738.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $7,003,263.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.