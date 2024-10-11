US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the September 15th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

UTWO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,058. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 2 Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 2-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 2-year tenor on the yield curve.

