UNUS SED LEO Price Tops $6.14 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00009841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.68 billion and approximately $14.82 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00104966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,265,808 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,266,220.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.04240002 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $21,492,085.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

