Unizen (ZCX) Price Hits $0.0833 on Major Exchanges

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0833 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market cap of $49.11 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.59 or 0.00252200 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.