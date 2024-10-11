Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.44 and last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 5.07%.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

