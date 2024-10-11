United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Upgraded to Moderate Buy by Royal Bank of Canada

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.2 %

About United Utilities Group

Shares of UUGRY opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55.

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.