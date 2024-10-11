United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 1.1% – Should You Buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.49 and last traded at $132.46. Approximately 482,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,216,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.36%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,441.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.9% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

