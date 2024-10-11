Union Pacific (UNP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP):

10/9/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $277.00 to $272.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Union Pacific is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $288.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $247.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $254.00.

9/24/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $273.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Union Pacific was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Union Pacific had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Union Pacific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Union Pacific was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:UNP opened at $238.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $199.97 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

