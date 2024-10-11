UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,401 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,401 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $132.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.26. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.36%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

