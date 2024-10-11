UMB Bank n.a. Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 14,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AXON opened at $428.76 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.29 and a 1-year high of $433.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.57 and a 200 day moving average of $326.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

View Our Latest Report on Axon Enterprise

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.