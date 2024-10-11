UMB Bank n.a. Sells 4,620 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

