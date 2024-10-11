UMB Bank n.a. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

