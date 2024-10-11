UMB Bank n.a. Has $6 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

American Express stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $276.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average is $241.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.96.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

