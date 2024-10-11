UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691,058 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,244,000 after purchasing an additional 746,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $472,909,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

