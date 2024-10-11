UMB Bank n.a. Grows Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 6,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $230.70 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.29.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

