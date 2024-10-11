UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,320,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,813,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,673,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,069,000 after acquiring an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,270,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,115,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,824,000 after acquiring an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $189.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

