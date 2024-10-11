Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $358.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $368.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.08.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

