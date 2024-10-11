UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULS. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $9,089,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,066,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at $586,000.

NYSE ULS opened at $51.70 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

