Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

