Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UURAF opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
About Ucore Rare Metals
