UBS Group Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $250.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.23.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $243.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.70. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 38.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,070,000 after buying an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

