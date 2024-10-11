UBS Group Increases PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $120.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PJT

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $71.47 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,369.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $251,592.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $62,430. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,092,668. 11.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after acquiring an additional 317,437 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.