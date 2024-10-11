U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

USPH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.9 %

USPH opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.61.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,954,000 after purchasing an additional 26,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.