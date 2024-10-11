TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

TXNM opened at $43.47 on Thursday. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.36.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

