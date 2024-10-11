TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.
TXNM Energy Price Performance
TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.98 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TXNM Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.
TXNM Energy Company Profile
TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
