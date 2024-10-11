TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.4 %

TwentyFour Income stock opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £798.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,546.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 104.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.15. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.42).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TwentyFour Income news, insider John Le Poidevin bought 94,679 shares of TwentyFour Income stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,412.95 ($130,104.63). Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

